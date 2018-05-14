UN chief welcomes North Korean plan to close nuclear site

FILE - A combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. The June 12 meeting between tough-talking President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a brash young ruler with a nuclear arsenal, brings a bombastic set of personalities to the small island nation, which has hosted plenty of important meetings, but nothing as big as this. Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File AP Photo