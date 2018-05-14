In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally got pinned in the fold-away back seat of a minivan was discussed inside the Council Chambers at City Hall in Cincinnati. The teen’s April 10 death has triggered long-overdue plans for upgrades at the city emergency center and helped force the city manager’s resignation, and more changes could come after the Cincinnati police department’s internal probe, the county prosecutor’s investigation and vehicle safety reviews.
In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committee meeting where Kyle Plush's death after he accidentally got pinned in the fold-away back seat of a minivan was discussed inside the Council Chambers at City Hall in Cincinnati. The teen’s April 10 death has triggered long-overdue plans for upgrades at the city emergency center and helped force the city manager’s resignation, and more changes could come after the Cincinnati police department’s internal probe, the county prosecutor’s investigation and vehicle safety reviews. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP Meg Vogel

Father of Ohio teen who died in van poses multiple questions

The father of a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan has questioned why responding officers didn't get out of their cruiser.

Ron Plush also asked at a Cincinnati City Council meeting Monday whether exact GPS coordinates existed for his son's location.

Plush promised to help improve the city 911 system but also said he would be asking difficult questions.

Mayor John Cranley told Plush he would receive written responses to every question and called the police report on the case incomplete.

Plush found the body of his son, Kyle Plush, on April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call. A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed.

