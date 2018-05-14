Australian climbs 7 peaks in 7 continents in record time

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, trekkers rest at Everest Base Camp, Nepal. A group of Nepalese Sherpa guides has reached the summit of Mount Everest, fixing ropes and clearing paths for other climbers to begin their ascent to the peak. Tourism Official Gyanendra Shrestha says eight Sherpa guides were successful in reaching the summit on Sunday. Tashi Sherpa, File AP Photo