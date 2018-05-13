Greitens' displayed ambition, from childhood through career

In this May 10, 2018, photo, flanked by security guards, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, center, arrives at court for jury selection in his felony invasion of privacy trial, in St. Louis. In spring 2015, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was launching a political career, a new book and an extramarital affair. That spring has now grown into a mountain of trouble. He goes to trial this week on an invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from the affair. He also faces a felony charge for using a charity donor list to raise money for his campaign. And a university is reviewing his use of grant funds for his book. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP David Carson