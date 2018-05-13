2 British tourists freed after being kidnapped in Congo

This is an undated handout photo issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of Bethan Davies and Robert Jesty, the two Britons who were kidnapped during a visit to a national park in eastern Congo. Two British tourists have been released in eastern Congo two days after being kidnapped, according to announcements Sunday, May 13, 2018 by Virunga National Park and the British foreign secretary. Boris Johnson didn't give any further details, but paid tribute to the authorities from the African country and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation "for their tireless help during this terrible case." (Foreign and Commonwealth Office via AP)