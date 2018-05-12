Flooding in Eastern Washington reaches emergency levels

In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, At a class to learn about sand bagging to keep flooding at bay, Ryan Revard, center, practices placing sand bags to build a dike at the Kalispel Tribe headquarters in Usk, Wash. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday, May 12, 2018 for counties in the eastern part of the state that are experiencing severe flooding. The Spokesman-Review via AP Jesse Tinsley