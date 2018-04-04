Three Burger King coworkers were in a love triangle. One of them is now dead, cops say

Concerned citizens in Deltona, Florida, were breathing a little easier on Wednesday.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office provided an update on its Facebook page about a crime that transpired at a local Burger King Tuesday night: The person of interest detained in the fatal stabbing was charged with second-degree murder.
Samantha Bonilla, 29, of Deltona, was captured on the fast food chain's surveillance video stabbing the victim, 29-year-old Justin Hooks of Spring Hill. Both worked at the restaurant.
According to the police report, the video showed Hooks and another coworker sitting at a table playing cards at a table outside the BK. Bonilla shows up and engages in a confrontation with Hooks.
"After a brief scuffle, Bonilla moved toward the victim holding a knife at his face," reads the report. Hooks turned away and pushed Bonilla to the ground, and she dropped the knife.
When she got to her feet, as per the report, the suspect picked up the knife and stabbed him, then flees.
The victim was transported to Halifax Health hospital in Deltona, where Hooks died of his injuries. The other man was not hurt in the melee.
"The altercation appeared to be related to intimate relationships Bonilla had with Hooks and with the other co-worker," reads the FB post.
