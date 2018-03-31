This man stole a boat — but he didn’t see the sandbar, Florida police say

Tim Hermus noticed his boat disappeared on Thursday morning.
Hermus, from Englewood, Florida, planned to go on a fishing trip that day, according to WFLA. Instead, he found himself talking to neighbors in his community, police say, and learning that someone had messed with at least three other boats, too.
He called the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office to report that someone stole his boat, according to NBC2. Witnesses saw someone with a boat stuck on a sandbar not too far away, they told police, and took pictures.
Hermus said someone showed him the images, according to WFLA, and he recognized the boat, which has a GPS on it.
“He showed me a picture, he says: ‘Is this your boat? The guy’s on the sandbar right up next to Stump Pass Marina,’” Hermus said.
Witnesses say they watched a man, whom police identified as 35-year-old Adam Donohew, as he tried to wrestle the boat out of the sandbar. According to WWSB, officers arrived to the scene and arrested Donohew, who was supposed to be under house arrest.
Donohew, who wasn’t wearing his court-ordered ankle monitor, faces charges of grand theft and violation of probation, WWSB reported. He is being held at the Charlotte County jail.
The man’s boat suffered only minor damages, according to NBC2.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katie Heck told WFLA that they suspect Donohew tried to steal other boats before settling on the one he chose.
Hermus said he’s still not quite sure where Donohew was trying to go next.
“It didn’t work out well for him,” he told WFLA. “I don’t really know his plan.”
