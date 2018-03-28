Planned Parenthood Keystone, a Pennsylvania branch of the health care provider, apologized after it tweeted that “we need a disney princess who’s had an abortion” — and also called for a princess who is pro-choice, a union worker, transgender and an undocumented immigrant.
After saying Disney princess should have abortion, Planned Parenthood chapter is sorry

By Josh Magness

March 28, 2018 08:34 AM

One Planned Parenthood branch had a couple of ideas for Disney’s next princess.

They were controversial to many.

“We need a disney princess who’s had an abortion,” read the now-deleted tweet from Planned Parenthood Keystone, based out of Trexlertown, Pennsylvania. “We need a disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant.

“We need a disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a disney princess who’s trans.”

As USA Today reported, the tweet was playing off a common joke format on Twitter where users write what type of Disney princess we need next. Some of the ideas others have suggested are more serious — “We need a Disney princess who is fat” — while others are whimsical and sarcastic — “We need a Disney princess with spatulas for hands.”

Many didn’t find any humor in the Planned Parenthood tweet.

That includes one self-described pro-choice advocate.

While others continued to joke about what future princesses could be like.

Some even argued that there were a few good ideas in the tweet.

And then there was this person, who just wanted it all to stop.

The local Planned Parenthood chapter apologized for the tweet. Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, told USA Today that the message “was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

She confirmed the deleted tweet in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told,” Reed said in a statement to USA Today. “Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

