Reports of explosion at Austin Goodwill store, could raise serial bomber’s count to 7

Emergency crews responded to a possible new explosion in Austin, Texas, this time at a Goodwill store in South Austin, the American-Statesman reported Tuesday night.
Officials responded to the store at 9801 Brodie Lane and there is a report of one person, a man in his 30s, being injured, the Austin Fire Department said.
According to Austin’s KXAN, a package exploded at the store. The Austin Police Department, however, tweeted at 9:05 p.m. that the package contained an incendiary device, not a bomb. “At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs,” the department’s tweet read.
#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018
Never miss a local story.
If related, this would be the seventh bomb linked to a serial bomber in Austin since March 2. The Goodwill store is close to a FedEx shipping store authorities say the serial bomber used to ship two recent packages.
Earlier Tuesday, ATF responded to two FedEx facilities after a bomb detonated at the FedEx store in the Shertz community just after midnight and another undetonated bomb was found at a Southeast Austin FedEx facility.
ATF, @FBI & @Austin_Police confirm that two packages located at two separate FedEx facilities in Austin/San Antonio area on 3/20/2018 are connected to the four previous package explosions that occurred between 3/2 and 3/18 in Austin, TX— ATF Houston (@ATFHou) March 20, 2018
An employee at the Shertz branch was treated on the scene. There were no injuries at the Southeast Austin FedEx Tuesday afternoon. Rewards to find the suspected bomber are at $100,000 and an additional $15,000 through Texas Crimestoppers.
We continue to ask the public to be vigilant. Do not approach or interact with a suspicious person or object. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 512-472-TIPS (8477). Up to $100,000 reward and $15,000 through TX CrimeStoppers https://t.co/f4307IrKxD— ATF Houston (@ATFHou) March 20, 2018
This is a developing story.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments