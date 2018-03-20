Crime scene tape blocks access to the public as FBI agents collect evidence at a FedEx Office facility following an explosion at a nearby sorting center on March 20, 2018 in Sunset Valley, Texas. The explosion is believed to be related to several recent package bombs that have been detonated in Austin, Texas.
Reports of explosion at Austin Goodwill store, could raise serial bomber’s count to 7

By Howard Cohen

March 20, 2018 08:49 PM

Emergency crews responded to a possible new explosion in Austin, Texas, this time at a Goodwill store in South Austin, the American-Statesman reported Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the store at 9801 Brodie Lane and there is a report of one person, a man in his 30s, being injured, the Austin Fire Department said.

According to Austin’s KXAN, a package exploded at the store. The Austin Police Department, however, tweeted at 9:05 p.m. that the package contained an incendiary device, not a bomb. “At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs,” the department’s tweet read.

If related, this would be the seventh bomb linked to a serial bomber in Austin since March 2. The Goodwill store is close to a FedEx shipping store authorities say the serial bomber used to ship two recent packages.

Earlier Tuesday, ATF responded to two FedEx facilities after a bomb detonated at the FedEx store in the Shertz community just after midnight and another undetonated bomb was found at a Southeast Austin FedEx facility.

An employee at the Shertz branch was treated on the scene. There were no injuries at the Southeast Austin FedEx Tuesday afternoon. Rewards to find the suspected bomber are at $100,000 and an additional $15,000 through Texas Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story.

