Baltimore officer cleared in robbery suspect shooting death

Prosecutors say a Baltimore police officer who fatally shot an armed robbery suspect at a 7-Eleven store was justified.
The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby's office released a report Tuesday that clears Kevin Amy and says 20-year-old Eric Garrison posed a threat to both Amy and nearby citizens.
Amy shot Garrison twice on Oct. 16 as Garrison left the store with a shotgun in hand.
Police released footage from Amy's body camera and store surveillance cameras, and then-Commissioner Kevin Davis praised Amy's actions. This week's report included accounts from four civilian witnesses and three officers who arrived after the shooting.
Never miss a local story.
Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Tuesday that Amy was left with no choice in the confrontation, which highlighted the danger officers faced working in Baltimore.
Comments