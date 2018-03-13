Survivor of California Christmas massacre is joining walkout

In this Monday, March 12, 2018, photo, photo Katrina Yuzefpolsky poses for a photo in Pasadena, Calif. Yuzefpolsky was 8 years old when a man dressed as Santa shot her in the face and killed nine of her family members at a Christmas Eve party using guns and a homemade flamethrower. Now more than eight years later, Yuzefpolsky is 17 and joining a growing group of adolescents who have survived gun violence and are demanding change. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo