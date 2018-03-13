Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, center, arrives for a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, to respond to a VA inspector general audit being released today. A new government investigation finds that Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans hospital when he was undersecretary of health under the Obama administration, saying he was never told of problems reported to the VA offices under his watch. The harsh report by the VA inspector general cites "failed leadership" and a "climate of complacency" for patient safety issues dating back to 2013 and cautions of continuing problems without strong oversight.
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, center, arrives for a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, to respond to a VA inspector general audit being released today. A new government investigation finds that Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans hospital when he was undersecretary of health under the Obama administration, saying he was never told of problems reported to the VA offices under his watch. The harsh report by the VA inspector general cites "failed leadership" and a "climate of complacency" for patient safety issues dating back to 2013 and cautions of continuing problems without strong oversight. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
Nation & World

Besieged from within, VA's Shulkin hangs on as support wanes

By HOPE YEN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

March 13, 2018 03:49 PM

WASHINGTON

Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is hanging onto his job by a thread. He faces an insurgency from within his department and new allegations that he had a member of his security detail go shopping with him at Home Depot and then cart the purchases into his house.

Shulkin came under fire last month for ethics violations after accepting free Wimbledon tennis tickets and taxpayer-paid travel to Europe for his wife.

A political adviser installed by President Donald Trump at the department has openly mused to other VA staff about how to oust him.

Shulkin also is bracing for an upcoming VA watchdog report, due by summer, that examines his use of the department's security detail.

