Mayor says new park will help Nashville 'atone' for slavery

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 photo, Greer Stadium, field technicians Chandler Burchfield, left, and Cristina Oliveira use ground penetrating radar in the parking lot of Greer Stadium, a former minor-league baseball park, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Mayor David Briley says his city can begin to acknowledge, atone and seek reconciliation for slavery by replacing the unused minor league baseball stadium with a park commemorating a Civil War fort built by slaves. Briley announced Tuesday, March 13, 2018, he'll seek $1 million in city money to demolish Greer Stadium. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo