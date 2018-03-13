Terror suspect Beate Zschaepe, right, sits in a court room beside her lawyer Hermann Borchert, left, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. German prosecutors said that Zschaepe as the main defendant in the high-profile neo-Nazi trial should receive a life sentence for her alleged role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground.
Terror suspect Beate Zschaepe, right, sits in a court room beside her lawyer Hermann Borchert, left, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. German prosecutors said that Zschaepe as the main defendant in the high-profile neo-Nazi trial should receive a life sentence for her alleged role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground. Matthias Schrader, Pool AP Photo
Nation & World

Court rejects new evidence motions in German neo-Nazi trial

The Associated Press

March 13, 2018 12:43 PM

BERLIN

Judges in a high-profile German neo-Nazi murder trial have dismissed motions from defense lawyers to introduce new evidence, and accused them of trying to further delay proceedings.

Lawyers for Beate Zschaepe , the only known survivor of the National Socialist Underground cell suspected of killing 10 people, had been due to begin making their final statements in the five-year trial Tuesday.

But lawyers for one of the group's alleged supporters, Ralf Wohlleben, sought to challenge the provenance of a gun used in most of the killings.

Judges rejected the motion and a separate request by Zschaepe to fire her three court-appointed lawyers. Two other alleged members of the neo-Nazi group died in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011.

The trial at Munich's regional court is expected to last at least until May.

