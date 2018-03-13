Court rejects new evidence motions in German neo-Nazi trial

Terror suspect Beate Zschaepe, right, sits in a court room beside her lawyer Hermann Borchert, left, in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. German prosecutors said that Zschaepe as the main defendant in the high-profile neo-Nazi trial should receive a life sentence for her alleged role in the killing of 10 people by a group calling itself the National Socialist Underground. Matthias Schrader, Pool AP Photo