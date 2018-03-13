Irish prime minister thanks Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, right, presents Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with a Choctaw flute during Varadkar's visit to the Choctaw Nation in Durant, Okla. on Monday, March 12, 2018. The visit is part of a forged connection between the countries that dates back to 1847 when the Choctaw Nation made a donation to Ireland to help the country in a time of need. The Oklahoman via AP Chris Landsberger,