Sheriff apologizes for accidentally leaving gun at school

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main, right, coordinates efforts in a police manhunt to locate a suspect in Michigan. Main is apologizing for accidentally leaving his gun in a mid-Michigan school gym locker room. Main said in a statement Tuesday, March 13, 2018, that he takes full responsibility and is "devastated" by his negligence. Main said a student found the gun and immediately contacted an adult. The Morning Sun via AP Lisa Yanick Litwiller