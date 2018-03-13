US Defense Secretary Mattis arrives in Afghan capital

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Juri Luik at the Pentagon in Washington. Mattis on Sunday, March 11, 2018, warned the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war and said the Trump administration has made it clear that it would be "very unwise" to use gas in attacks. Mattis said Russia, which intervened militarily in Syria to support the Assad government, could be complicit in the civilian casualties. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo