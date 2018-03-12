Immigrants sue US over end to temporary protected status

Angela Henriquez, second from left, hugs her children Jessica, left, and Fernando as they listen to speakers at a news conference announcing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets immigrants live and work legally in the United States outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco, Monday, March 12, 2018. Plaintiffs are alleging the decision to end temporary protected status for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan was racially motivated. Jeff Chiu AP Photo