Tuskegee Airman Floyd Carter Sr. dies; he was 95

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2012 file photo, Tuskegee Airman Floyd Carter Sr. poses for a portrait during a news conference in New York for the film "Red Tails," chronicling the heroism of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII. The New York Police Department says Carter Sr. died on March 8, 2018, at the age of 95. In addition to his service with the fabled Tuskegee Airmen, Carter spent 27 years with the NYPD. Carlo Allegri, File AP Photo