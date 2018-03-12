Wife of lawmaker who killed himself withdraws from election

FILE - In a Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Rebecca Johnson, the Republican candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives and wife of the former representative representing the 49th District speaks with a registered Republican voter, in Mt. Washington, Ky. Johnson, the wife of a former Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself after facing sexual assault allegations, has withdrawn from the GOP primary. Rebecca Johnson says she made the decision to spend more time with her family and her ministry after “much prayer and deliberation.” Johnson had been trying to win the seat once held by her husband, Dan Johnson. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo