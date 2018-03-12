Poland's NGOs criticize government law on Holocaust speech

Hundreds of Poles gathered to express their solidarity with Jews who perished in the Holocaust, were expelled from Poland 50 years ago or feel the effects of anti-Semitism today, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, March 11, 2018. The speakers at the demonstration also denounced the policies of the current Polish government which have led to a dispute with Israel and sparked a wave of anti-Semitic rhetoric. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo