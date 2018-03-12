Nation & World

Man, woman sent to hospital over package at UK Parliament

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 11:22 AM

LONDON

Police in London say two people have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a suspicious package was found at Britain's Parliament complex.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Monday about a package at the Norman Shaw Buildings, which are near the Houses of Parliament and contain lawmakers' offices.

The force says a man and woman have been taken to a hospital as a precaution, and police are investigating.

Last month, a package containing white powder was sent to an office in Parliament. Tests found the powder was not harmful.

