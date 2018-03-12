Francis at 5: Paradigm shift in mercy, migrants and marriage

FILE - In this July 29, 2013 file phtoo, Pope Francis talks about gays saying he wouldn't judge priests for their sexual orientation in a remarkably open and wide-ranging news conference aboard the papal flight on the journey back from Brazil. Francis’ humble sense of empathy him admirers around the globe but as he marks his 5th anniversary Tuesday, March 13, 2018, criticism is growing for the merciful causes he has embraced, and those he has neglected. Luca Zennaro, Pool, file AP Photo