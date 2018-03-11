Jewish women hug each other during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II.
Jewish women hug each other during a commemoration for the victims of the Holocaust at the railway station in Bitola, southern Macedonia, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Thousands of people have joined a march in southern Macedonian town of Bitola, commemorating 75 years of deportation and destruction of almost entire country's Jewish community in the Nazi extermination camp Treblinka, during World War II. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo
Nation & World

Macedonia: 75th anniversary of Jewish deportations observed

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018

BITOLA, Macedonia

Thousands of people have marched in southern Macedonia to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the deportation and eventual death of almost the country's entire Jewish population.

Public officials, civic group representatives and relatives of former Macedonian Jews came from Israel, Latin America and the United States to attend the event in the town of Bitola.

Macedonia was a province of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia when it was occupied by Germany and administered by its Bulgarian allies during World War II.

More than 7,000 Jews from the cities of Skopje, Bitola and Stip were confined to ghettos in March 1943 before being deported to the Nazi death camp in German-occupied Treblinka, Poland.

Ninety-eight percent of Macedonia's Jews perished there.

