Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, center right, and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza wait in line at a voting center during elections for national and provincial representatives for the National Assembly in Santa Clara, Cuba, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Pool Photo via AP Alejandro Ernesto
Nation & World

Cuba's likely next president pledges more responsive gov't

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 11:55 AM

SANTA CLARA, Cuba

The 57-year-old Communist Party official expected to assume Raul Castro's seat as president of Cuba on April 19 says the country's next government will be more responsive to its people.

Miguel Diaz-Canel told reporters in the central city of Santa Clara that "the people will participate in the decisions that the government takes."

He also lamented the downturn in relations with the U.S. under President Donald Trump, saying "the reestablishment of relations has been deteriorating thanks to an administration that has offended Cuba."

Diaz-Canel appeared to be a promising a shift toward a more open governing style rather than any sweeping political reform. In a bit of political theater reflecting that new style, he waited in line to vote with citizens ratifying a government-selected list of parliamentary candidates on Sunday.

