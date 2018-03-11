North Carolina politician says Russian bought her domain

A North Carolina congressional candidate says the website she used when she campaigned for another office is now owned by a Russian.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports a man listing a Russian residence bought the website address that Democrat Linda Coleman used when she ran for lieutenant governor two years ago.
The domain name's owner is listed as a Moscow man. The newspaper said the phone number tied to the account's owner doesn't work and emails weren't returned.
Coleman said she didn't know why the Russian-based website was created and urged other political candidates "to be vigilant." Her campaign has contacted the FBI about the matter.
Coleman is seeking her party's nomination to challenge incumbent Republican George Holding in North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District in the Raleigh area.
