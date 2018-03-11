Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the International Solar Alliance founding conference in New Delhi, India, Sunday March 11, 2018. Modi and Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the International Solar Alliance founding conference in New Delhi, India, Sunday March 11, 2018. Modi and Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance ISA) in the capital. The summit which was representative by more than fifty countries aims to mobilize $1 trillion of investments by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy.

Nation & World

French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord

The Associated Press

March 11, 2018 04:59 AM

NEW DELHI

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a jibe at President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

Macron did not name Trump while speaking Sunday at the first meeting of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi.

But while hailing the "solar mamas," a group of women trained as solar engineers, he said the women had continued their mission to promote solar energy even after "some countries decided just to leave the floor and leave the Paris agreement."

Trump announced last June that the U.S. was withdrawing from the Paris accord, which aims to slow the rise in global temperature by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Heads and ministers of dozens of countries are participating in the daylong solar summit, co-hosted by India and France.

