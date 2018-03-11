French president pokes at Trump for leaving Paris accord

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the International Solar Alliance founding conference in New Delhi, India, Sunday March 11, 2018. Modi and Macron on Sunday co-chaired the first Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance

ISA) in the capital. The summit which was representative by more than fifty countries aims to mobilize $1 trillion of investments by 2030 for massive deployment of solar energy.