Republican Rick Saccone, talks with reporters during a campaign stop at the party call center in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 9, 2018. Saccone is running against Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election being held on March 13 for the PA 18th Congressional District vacated by Republican Tim Murphy. Keith Srakocic AP Photo

Trump lends White House weight to House race in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 01:50 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is lending the weight of the White House to a congressional candidate who hopes to keep a Pittsburgh-area House seat in Republican hands.

Trump plans a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night for Rick Saccone (suh-KOHN'), a state representative in a tight race against Democrat Conor Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor who's never run for office before.

The election is Tuesday.

Trump easily won the district in the 2016 presidential race. And the former eight-term incumbent, Tim Murphy, never had a close election, and didn't even have a Democratic challenger in his last two elections.

Murphy quit last fall after his hometown newspaper reported he had suggested a mistress get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

The contest is being closely watched as a harbinger of Republicans' prospects in the November elections when the GOP tries to retain its congressional majority.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he was heading to Pennsylvania "to be with a really good person" in Saccone and he expected a "Big & happy crowd (why not, some of the best economic numbers ever). Rick will help me a lot. Also, tough on crime & border. Loves 2nd A & VETS."

