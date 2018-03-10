Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his ruling Justice and Development
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his ruling Justice and Development AKP) Party's supporters, in Mersin, southern Turkey, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erdogan has criticised NATO for not supporting the country's ongoing military operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units or YPG, that started Jan. 20, to clear them from Afrin in northwestern Syria. Erdogan asked, "Hey NATO, where are you?" and accused the alliance of double standards.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gestures as he delivers a speech during a rally of his ruling Justice and Development AKP) Party's supporters, in Mersin, southern Turkey, Saturday, March 10, 2018. Erdogan has criticised NATO for not supporting the country's ongoing military operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units or YPG, that started Jan. 20, to clear them from Afrin in northwestern Syria. Erdogan asked, "Hey NATO, where are you?" and accused the alliance of double standards.

Nation & World

Turkey's president slams NATO for lack of support in Syria

The Associated Press

March 10, 2018 02:09 PM

ISTANBUL

Turkey's president has criticized NATO for not supporting his country's ongoing military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters in Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters on Saturday, asked, "Hey NATO, where are you?" and accused the military alliance of double standards.

Erdogan said NATO member Turkey sent troops to conflict zones when requested, but did not receive support in return.

Turkey launched a solo military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units or YPG on Jan. 20 to clear them from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The country considers the YPG a terror organization, but its NATO ally, the United States, backs the fighters to combat the Islamic State group.

Erdogan urged NATO to come to Turkey's aid, saying its borders are "under threat right now."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

View More Video