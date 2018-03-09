At the border's cloudy edge, Rohingya insist they will stay

In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims carry food items across from Bangladesh towards no man's land where they have set up a refugee camp, as smoke rise from fire across the border in Myanmar, in Tombru. Some 6,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled attacks in Myanmar last year live at the cloudiest edges of the border with Bangladesh, in a no man’s land that seems to be neither Myanmar nor Bangladesh. Many stay in these places because they are from nearby villages, and can see the wreckage of their former homes. But the Myanmar government insists no man’s land doesn’t exist, and the 6,000 refugees are living inside Myanmar. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo