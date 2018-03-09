Nation & World

Pennsylvania congressional district map awaits court ruling

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

March 09, 2018 04:12 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Three federal judges are considering whether to halt the use of a Pennsylvania congressional district map imposed last month by the state Supreme Court, while a similar request is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The judges heard argument Friday about whether to issue a preliminary injunction sought by eight Republican U.S. House members and two senior Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The judges didn't say when they'll rule on the injunction or on the defendants' request to dismiss the lawsuit.

The defendants are elections officials under Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and 18 Democratic voters who got a 2011 map declared unconstitutional in January.

The Republican officials argue the state justices overstepped their authority in enacting their own map and should have given lawmakers more time to craft a replacement.

