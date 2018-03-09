Despite arrest, police beating shows technology shortcomings

In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 photo, Asheville Police Chief Tammy Hooper listens to community members as they speak during the Asheville Citizens Police Action Committee meeting at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Center in Asheville, N.C. The FBI is probing the Aug. 25, 2017 beating of a black man by a white police officer as anger mounts about the handling of the case. The FBI’s involvement was confirmed by state law enforcement officials on Wednesday night after the start of the community meeting on the topic. The officer involved resigned in January. The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP Angela Wilhelm