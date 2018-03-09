This photo released on Wednesday March 7, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian government soldiers advancing during a battle against Syrian rebels, in eastern Ghouta, Syria. The International Committee of the Red Cross said a second convoy that was supposed to carry aid to the besieged rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus was postponed Thursday because of the violence and rapidly evolving situation on the ground.
Nation & World

Amid lull, Red Cross delivers aid to Syria's Ghouta

The Associated Press

March 09, 2018 04:35 AM

BEIRUT

Amid a lull in Damascus' embattled rebel-held suburbs, the International Committee of the Red Cross says it's delivering the remaining aid to eastern Ghouta.

ICRC says a convoy of 13 trucks, including food parcels for 12,000 people, has entered the town of Douma on Friday. The delivery consists of the remaining aid that was not offloaded during a humanitarian aid mission to the enclave on Monday that was cut short because of deteriorating security.

The trucks had been stuck at the Wafideen crossing the entire week, waiting to enter to offload the remaining food parcels and flour bags.

ICRC spokeswoman Indy Sedky says the trucks crossed into eastern Ghouta "after getting security guarantees from all parties to make sure no incident will happen during the presence of our team" there.

