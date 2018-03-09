Turkey's war on Kurds unsettles fronts in northern Syria

This photo released February 21, 2018 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a convoy of militiamen loyal to the Syrian government on their way to aid the Kurds against Turkish forces, in the northern city of Afrin, Syria. Turkey’s shattering war on a Syrian Kurdish militia that is closely aligned with the United States is forcing the group to give up positions against Islamic State militants in the Syrian desert to defend against advancing Turkish troops. SANA via AP)