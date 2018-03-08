For drug smuggling couple, ‘love knows no bounds’ — or they’re ‘just stupid,’ Alabama cop says

Ah, love. It can make you do crazy things.
Randy Christian, the chief deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, told Al.com that his deputies saw an example of the intoxicating power of romance up close and personal on Tuesday.
Or maybe it was just plain stupidity, he added.
Christian was talking about Lauren Whitney Foust and Joshua Wade Ray’s alleged plot to smuggle drugs inside the Jefferson County Jail, according to ABC33. Foust brought meth, weed, tobacco, rolling papers, a lighter and two syringes to a court hearing Tuesday, police say, and hoped to pass it on to Ray, who is an inmate in the county jail.
But someone tipped police off about the alleged plan — and officers were on the lookout for the plot when court was in session, according to the Trussville Tribune. Foust, 33, was sitting near the front of the court when Ray, 36, entered the room with the rest of the jail’s inmates.
During the hearing, Ray asked whether he could go the bathroom, police say. He allegedly dropped a folder when he was next to Foust, according to the Tribune, and leaned over to pick it up.
But police say he didn’t just pick up the folder. Ray also allegedly picked up a package filled with drugs and paraphernalia that his girlfriend had taped to the courtroom floor, according to Patch.com. Foust then exited the room, police say.
She didn’t get far. Officers stopped Foust and asked her about the alleged exchange, according to Al.com. She allegedly confessed to slipping her boyfriend the drugs that she bought beforehand.
Police say Ray, who faced charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle and attempting to elude, attempted to conceal the package in his shoe. But it was too late: The officers grabbed it and found the alleged illegal substances inside, the Tribune reported.
Ray is now also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband, according to ABC33. Foust joined her boyfriend in Jefferson County Jail with charges of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, promoting prison contraband and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. She has a $20,000 bond.
The incident led Christian to make a proclamation about love and intelligence.
“I suppose love knows no bounds or they are just stupid,” he told Al.com. “I suspect it’s more of the latter. ... It is amazing the length someone will go to and risk someone will take for drugs. Really sad.”
