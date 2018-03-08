California lawmaker reprimanded for hugs after investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, hugs Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego, after his storm water bill was approved by the Assembly in Sacramento, Calif. Hertzberg has been told to stop hugging people after a sexual misconduct investigation concluded his behavior made multiple colleagues uncomfortable. Hertzberg was formally reprimanded Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the Senate Rules Committee. The Los Angeles-area says he will respect the request not to hug people. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo