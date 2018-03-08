LAPD officer won't face charges in killing of unarmed man

In this May 5, 2017 image from a police body worn video camera released by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Brendon Glenn is shown with his arms in the air yelling before being shot by police near the Venice boardwalk in Los Angeles. A police officer who shot and killed an unarmed homeless man near the Venice boardwalk last year violated departmental policy, the Police Commission ruled Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The civilian panel concluded that Officer Clifford Proctor wasn't justified in shooting Brendon Glenn twice in the back as Glenn, 29, was on the ground last May 5. The officers tried to detain Glenn after reports that he had been harassing people and they saw him struggling with a bar bouncer, police said. Los Angeles District Attorney's Office via AP)