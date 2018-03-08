Condemned Ohio killer claims innocence, asks for mercy

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows William Montgomery, sentenced to death for the fatal shooting of Debra Ogle during a March 1986 robbery in Toledo, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members were set to hear arguments Thursday, March 8, 2018, about whether Montgomery's life should be spared, with Montgomery's execution scheduled April 11, 2018. Montgomery was also convicted of murder, but not sentenced to death, for the fatal shooting of Ogle's apartment mate Cynthia Tincher, who prosecutors say was killed because she could identify Montgomery and his co-defendant Glover Heard.

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)