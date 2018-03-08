China eyes greater global leadership role, downplays fears

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, gestures to journalists during a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress at the media center in Beijing, Thursday, March 8, 2018. China says its proposal for a "dual suspension" of North Korean nuclear tests in return for a halt to war games by South Korea and the U.S. has proven successful. Wang on Thursday told reporters that the suspension of such activities during the recent Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea showed that China's approach "was the right prescription for the problem and created basic conditions for the improvement of inter-Korean relations." Andy Wong AP Photo