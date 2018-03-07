Kosovo celebrates 20th armed resistance anniversary

Kosovo Albanians participate in a bonfire ceremony "Night of the Fires" in the village of Prekaz, Kosovo on Wednesday, March 7, 2017. Kosovo Liberation Army

KLA) commander Adem Jashari was killed along with 45 members of his family by Serb forces during the Kosovo war in the village of Prekaz in 1998. Every year hundreds of people gather to commemorate the event with a bonfire ceremony in the village.