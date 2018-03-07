Kosovo Albanians participate in a bonfire ceremony "Night of the Fires" in the village of Prekaz, Kosovo on Wednesday, March 7, 2017. Kosovo Liberation Army
Kosovo Albanians participate in a bonfire ceremony "Night of the Fires" in the village of Prekaz, Kosovo on Wednesday, March 7, 2017. Kosovo Liberation Army KLA) commander Adem Jashari was killed along with 45 members of his family by Serb forces during the Kosovo war in the village of Prekaz in 1998. Every year hundreds of people gather to commemorate the event with a bonfire ceremony in the village.
Kosovo Albanians participate in a bonfire ceremony "Night of the Fires" in the village of Prekaz, Kosovo on Wednesday, March 7, 2017. Kosovo Liberation Army KLA) commander Adem Jashari was killed along with 45 members of his family by Serb forces during the Kosovo war in the village of Prekaz in 1998. Every year hundreds of people gather to commemorate the event with a bonfire ceremony in the village.

Nation & World

Kosovo celebrates 20th armed resistance anniversary

The Associated Press

March 07, 2018 04:01 PM

PREKAZ, Kosovo

Hundreds of Kosovo ethnic Albanians have gathered in a western town to celebrate the Night of Fires, the launch of the armed resistance to late Serbian Slobodan Milosevic's regime 20 years ago.

People holding lit torches assembled Wednesday evening in Prekaz, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital, Pristina, where Adem Jashari, a national hero, and his 52 family members were killed by Serb army and paramilitary forces.

Kosovo's 1998-1999 armed resistance ended after a 78-day airstrike campaign from NATO against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians.

Milosevic's brutal crackdown on Kosovo's separatist ethnic Albanians killed around 10,000 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia, recognized by 117 countries but not by Belgrade.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Scene from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned

View More Video