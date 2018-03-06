Nation & World

Jurors see crime scene photos in kids slain by nanny trial

The Associated Press

March 06, 2018 08:18 PM

NEW YORK

Jurors in the trial of a New York City nanny accused of stabbing two young children to death in the bathroom of their Manhattan apartment were shown photographs of the blood-splattered scene.

The crime scene images were presented on Tuesday at the trial of Yoselyn Ortega (YOH'-sih-lihn ohr-TAY'-guh). She has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of 2-year-old Leo Krim and 6-year-old Lucia Krim in October 2012.

A detective testified he took the photographs nearly seven hours after the children's mother found their bodies.

The motive for the killings remains unclear and prosecutors say it may never be known.

Also on Tuesday, The New York Times reports the judge excused one of the jurors who said he couldn't be fair and impartial and asked to be dismissed

