Science Says: Arctic not so chill this record warm winter

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo, ice skaters take advantage of unseasonable warm temperatures to ice skate outside at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage, Alaska. New U.S. weather data shows that the Arctic just finished its warmest winter on record, with plenty of open water where the ocean normally freezes. The National Snow and Ice Data Center said Tuesday, March 6, the extent of Arctic sea ice in February was 62,000 square miles 160,000 square kilometers) smaller than last year's record low.