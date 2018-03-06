The Latest: Sweden offers to assist US-North Korea talks

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington. Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks “perfection.” Trump tweets Tuesday: “People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change

always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”