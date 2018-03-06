The Utah State Bar apologized after sending every active lawyer in the state an image of a topless woman.
Sorry for that image of topless woman, Utah State Bar says after sending it to lawyers

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

March 06, 2018 10:18 AM

Lawyers in Utah received a surprisingly lewd picture from their state bar association on Monday.

It was sent in an email with the subject line "2018 Spring Convention Walk-Ins Welcome! Learn How!" Chase Thomas, an attorney who works at Alliance for a Better Utah, told Deseret News that he was sitting in the House Gallery of the Utah state capitol when he received the message.

Thomas was prepared for an unremarkable email about the Utah State Bar’s convention this weekend in St. George, he said.

Then he discovered an image of a topless woman was attached to the email.

“I was expecting a routine email I would most likely scroll through and delete,” he told the newspaper. “But I had to scroll through and delete a lot faster than I had initially anticipated.”

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Thomas wasn’t the only one to get the racy email — every active lawyer in Utah got it, too, according to a press release from the Utah State Bar.

The organization quickly apologized for the message on Twitter.

John Baldwin — executive director of the Bar, which certifies all lawyers in the state — told the Tribune that he’s trying to get to the naked truth about the provocative picture.

“We are horrified,” he said. “Our goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again.”

But others found humor in the errant email, including Thomas, who tweeted “my intern who was sitting next to me was laughing so hard.”

Matt Page, communications director for the Bar, told Deseret News that the organization is looking into how the image got out — and if it was done accidentally or on purpose.

"We are looking into both of those scenarios," Page told the newspaper. "At this point, we're not sure which one of those occurred."

