Sorry for that image of topless woman, Utah State Bar says after sending it to lawyers

Lawyers in Utah received a surprisingly lewd picture from their state bar association on Monday.
It was sent in an email with the subject line "2018 Spring Convention Walk-Ins Welcome! Learn How!" Chase Thomas, an attorney who works at Alliance for a Better Utah, told Deseret News that he was sitting in the House Gallery of the Utah state capitol when he received the message.
Thomas was prepared for an unremarkable email about the Utah State Bar’s convention this weekend in St. George, he said.
Then he discovered an image of a topless woman was attached to the email.
Never miss a local story.
“I was expecting a routine email I would most likely scroll through and delete,” he told the newspaper. “But I had to scroll through and delete a lot faster than I had initially anticipated.”
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Thomas wasn’t the only one to get the racy email — every active lawyer in Utah got it, too, according to a press release from the Utah State Bar.
The organization quickly apologized for the message on Twitter.
Apologies to all who received an inappropriate email from the Utah State Bar. We are aware of the situation and are investigating the matter.— Utah State Bar (@UtahStateBar) March 5, 2018
John Baldwin — executive director of the Bar, which certifies all lawyers in the state — told the Tribune that he’s trying to get to the naked truth about the provocative picture.
“We are horrified,” he said. “Our goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again.”
Every lawyer in the state got an email of a topless woman from the Utah State Bar - https://t.co/idbJi5Kncu https://t.co/ZB4TxCZakv pic.twitter.com/h5tXGewd5T— Logan Utah News (@Logan_News) March 6, 2018
But others found humor in the errant email, including Thomas, who tweeted “my intern who was sitting next to me was laughing so hard.”
The Utah State Bar accidentally sent porn to all the lawyers in the state today in an email blast. As if working against other lawyers all day didn't already make me feel dirty.— Adam Alba (@adam_alba) March 6, 2018
Hey Utah Lawyers: DO NOT OPEN THE LATEST STATE BAR EMAIL AT WORK! VERY NSFW AND I CANT STOP LAUGHING— Small Baller Fox (@FoxOnABox_) March 5, 2018
Apparently those of us with inactive Utah State Bar licenses don’t get the best emails, just the boring ones about proposed rule changes.— Snot Boogie (@stevenusdavis) March 6, 2018
@UtahStateBar you just sent me an invite to the 2018 Spring Convention with a pornographic image attached to it— Peter Harrison (@il_slinky) March 5, 2018
Who knew? The Utah State Bar is a topless bar ♂️— Snow Batman (@alaskutahn) March 6, 2018
This headline contains "topless" "bar" and "Utah" but not the arrangement you might expect. https://t.co/2Om2sR0MCi— Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) March 6, 2018
Matt Page, communications director for the Bar, told Deseret News that the organization is looking into how the image got out — and if it was done accidentally or on purpose.
"We are looking into both of those scenarios," Page told the newspaper. "At this point, we're not sure which one of those occurred."
Comments