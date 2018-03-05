Baltimore police detective's slaying a baffling mystery

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, a makeshift memorial sits in an alley where Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter was shot while investigating a 2016 triple homicide in Baltimore. The unsolved slaying of a homicide detective haunts the Baltimore Police Department. More than three months have passed since an on-duty attack killed Suiter a day before he was set to testify before a grand jury investigating dirty cops. Investigators have come up empty-handed. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo