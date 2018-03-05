The Latest: Victims' families support Fla. Gov.'s proposal

FILE- In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson speaks during a CNN town hall meeting in Sunrise, Fla. The mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has put guns at the forefront, for now, in the U.S. Senate campaign in Florida. Republican Gov. Rick Scott, is expected to mount a campaign to oust incumbent Democrat U.S. Bill Nelson from his Senate seat. CNN host Jake Tapper, left, and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio

R-FL) are seen in the background.