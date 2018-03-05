Georgia high court tosses gag order in slain teacher case

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2006, file photo, teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Grinstead disappeared in 2005 and her case was cold for more than a decade before authorities announced an arrest in February 2017. A judge issued a gag order in the case, but the Georgia Supreme Court threw it out on Monday, March 5, 2018, saying it wasn't warranted. Elliott Minor, File AP Photo