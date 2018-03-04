Russian presidential candidate Sobchak is doused with water

FILE In this file photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, Russian TV host and presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak attends a rally in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, in Moscow, Russia. The campaign office of celebrity Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak on Sunday March 4, 2018, said she was doused with water and knocked to the ground in an assault. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo