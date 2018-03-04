Nation & World

Suspected car-ramming attack in northern Israel injures 3

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 06:53 AM

JERUSALEM

A motorist has rammed a car into a policeman and two soldiers, wounding all three in a suspected attack in northern Israel.

Police say they are investigating Sunday morning's incident in the city of Acre. In security footage, a speeding jeep is seen streaking through a junction where a uniformed paramilitary man is crossing, striking him and sending him flying into the air. In subsequent footage, the same jeep is seen crashing into another car.

Police say a bystander opened fire at the vehicle and wounded the driver, who was apprehended.

Since 2015, Palestinians have killed over 50 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. Over 260 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in that time. Israel says most were attackers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Satellite imagery shows massive nor'easter making its way through coastal states

View More Video